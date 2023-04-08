Woman who beat baby to death gets life sentence | Houston news







“She beat her numerous occasions and gave the impression to care about as a lot in regards to the death of her daughter as she did in regards to the life of her daughter,” the prosecutor stated.

HOUSTON — Brielle Robinson used to be simplest 4 months previous when her mom beat her to death in a Houston resort room in 2016. - Advertisement - Almost seven years to the day after her baby’s homicide, Tradezsha Trenay Bibbs, used to be sentenced to life in jail Monday by way of a Harris County jury. Bibbs did it as a result of she used to be indignant that Brielle’s father ended their courting, in accordance to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. “Bibbs deserved a life sentence for what she did to her child,” Assistant District Attorney Keaton Forcht stated. “She beat her countless times and seemed to care about as much about the death of her daughter as she did about the life of her daughter.” - Advertisement - Emergency room docs on the medical institution the place Brielle died testified that her mom did not appear within the baby’s hospital therapy or the results of the deadly head harm she brought about. RELATED: Houston mom who beat baby daughter to death gets life sentence Bibbs, now 29, at first informed docs that her baby used to be injured after she fell from her automobile seat onto concrete. - Advertisement - She used to be at first charged with capital homicide after Brielle’s death in April of 2016. That verdict used to be reversed and she or he used to be retried for homicide. After a week-long trial, jurors convicted her once more and gave her the utmost sentence. “We are very happy with the verdict in the case,” Assistant District Attorney Napoleon Stewart stated. “We are happy that justice was served for baby Brielle.” “Our office stands up for all victims, but a baby is the most innocent of victims,” Ogg stated. “We believed that a life sentence was appropriate for this brutal murder and a Harris County jury agreed.” KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube





tale by way of Source link