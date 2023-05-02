Woman who allegedly set fire to gay pride flag outside NYC restaurant found mentally unfit for trial

The “Make America Gay Again” flag was once outside a restaurant in SoHo.

The lady arrested for allegedly atmosphere fire to a gay pride flag outside a Manhattan restaurant, an incident stuck on digicam, was once found mentally unfit for trial.

Angelina Cando, who is charged with hate crimes, gave the impression in short in court docket Tuesday.

Her case was once adjourned to May 9 for the Manhattan district legal professional’s place of job to evaluate the findings.

New York City police arrested Cando, who they are saying is the individual observed on video atmosphere fire to a gay pride flag in entrance of a restaurant, in February.

Cando, a 30-year-old New York City resident, was once charged with arson as a hate crime, felony mischief as a hate crime and reckless endangerment as a hate crime, in accordance to police.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 20, surveillance video confirmed a white SUV pull in entrance of Little Prince, a restaurant in SoHo, the NYPD mentioned.

New York City police are looking out for the girl observed on video atmosphere fire to a gay pride flag in entrance of a Manhattan restaurant. Courtesy of NYPD

Someone exited the entrance passenger aspect and ignited the flag, which learn “Make America Gay Again.”

The fire unfold to the development, inflicting external harm, police mentioned.

Little Prince posted a picture to Facebook in February with a one-word observation: “Defiant.”

Cando could also be accused of writing “Jesus is King” on two NYPD cruisers parked outside a Manhattan precinct in decrease Manhattan, in accordance to police. This incident was once additionally stuck on surveillance video, police mentioned. She was once charged with making graffiti, felony mischief and felony ownership of graffiti tools, police mentioned.