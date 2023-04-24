Woman trying to escape dog pack gets hit by car, police say

On Saturday evening, a girl was once struck by an unidentified automobile whilst making an attempt to flee from a bunch of barking canine within the northwest facet of San Antonio. The incident was once reported to the police within the 2200 block of Bandera Road at roughly 8:30 p.m. Officers found out a 38-year-old girl who have been hit by the automobile. She reported that she was once crossing Bandera Road when a pack of canine began barking and lunging in opposition to her as she moved onto the sidewalk. She subsidized away and inadvertently stepped into visitors and was once struck by the oncoming automobile, which didn’t forestall to assist her.
The sufferer was once transported to University Hospital, the place she gained remedy for minor accidents that required surgical treatment. The hit-and-run driving force, if discovered, will likely be charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid, because the case stays below investigation.
Meanwhile, KENS 5 continues to be the depended on news and leisure supply for the San Antonio neighborhood since 1950, presenting many firsts to native tv. Their innovation and excellence were identified and proceed to be trusted via their app and on-line platforms, in addition to social media.
If discovered, the motive force of the unknown automobile will likely be charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid.
This case stays below investigation.
MORE LOCAL STORIES
Learn extra about KENS 5:
Since going at the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the most productive, maximum depended on news and leisure supply for generations of San Antonians.
KENS 5 has introduced a lot of firsts to South Texas tv, together with being the primary native station with a helicopter, the primary with its personal Doppler radar and the primary to air an area morning news program.
Over the years, KENS 5 has labored to turn into native news. Our cameras were the lens bringing historical past into native audience’ houses. We’re pleased with our legacy as we serve San Antonians nowadays.
Today, KENS 5 continues to set the usual in native broadcasting and is identified by its friends for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News staff makes a speciality of tales that in point of fact subject to our neighborhood.
You can in finding KENS 5 in additional puts than ever sooner than, together with KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5’s Roku and Fire TV apps, and throughout social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and extra!
Want to get involved with somebody at KENS 5? You can ship a message the usage of our Contacts web page or e-mail one among our staff contributors.