Woman Tied to Fentanyl Trafficking Pleads Guilty to Drug Crime – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Leigha Simonton, has introduced {that a} fentanyl trafficker related to juvenile overdoses in Carrollton and Flower Mound has pleaded to blame to a drug crime. Magaly Mejia Cano used to be charged in February and pleaded to blame to a rate of 1 rely of distribution of a managed substance to an individual below 21 years of age on Tuesday. Cano is the primary defendant to input a to blame plea within the drug distribution scheme, which has been related to no less than 12 juvenile overdoses, 3 of them deadly, in Carrollton and Flower Mound since September 2022. Others charged within the conspiracy come with Jason Xavier Villanueva, Luis Eduardo Navarrete, Donovan Jude Andrews, Stephen Paul Brinson, Robert Alexander Gaitan, and Rafael Soliz, Jr.

In plea papers, Cano admitted that co-defendant Luis Navarrete robotically dealt fentanyl-laced capsules to juveniles from his Highland Drive place of abode. The counterfeit capsules, spherical blue capsules with an M/30 imprint, resembled prescription narcotics, however had been pretend, in accordance to federal officers. Cano stated Navarrete saved the counterfeit capsules close to their entrance door in their Carrollton place of abode and dispensed them to shoppers who got here by way of the home, together with a community of minor sellers who dealt to different minors. On no less than 3 events, Cano admitted, she dispensed capsules immediately to shoppers, together with a 16-year-old, at Navarrete’s route.

“Just 2mg of fentanyl can cut a young life tragically short. Peddling fentanyl pills to teenagers is one of the most callous crimes a trafficker can commit,” stated U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton. “With Ms. Cano’s plea today, we are one step closer to getting justice for parents who lost their teens to fentanyl.”

“Those who choose a path of darkness to distribute and pollute our communities with fentanyl, should always be looking over their shoulder because of the relentless efforts of DEA Dallas and our law enforcement partners,” stated DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez. (*5*)

Cano now faces up to 40 years in federal jail and a $2 million fantastic.

WHAT IS FENTANYL?

Fentanyl is an artificial opioid this is 50 instances stronger than heroin and 100 instances stronger than morphine. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equivalent to 10-15 grains of desk salt, is thought of as a deadly dose. Without laboratory checking out, there is not any approach to know the way a lot fentanyl is focused in a tablet or powder. If you come across fentanyl in any shape, don’t maintain it and get in touch with 911 instantly.

Fentanyl stays the deadliest drug danger going through this nation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66% of the ones deaths similar to artificial opioids like fentanyl. Drug poisonings are the main killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. Fentanyl to be had within the United States is basically equipped by way of two legal drug networks, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).