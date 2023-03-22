Woman shot off LBJ Freeway in Dallas







DALLAS — A suspect is in custody following the taking pictures of a lady Tuesday afternoon off Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, Dallas police say.

The sufferer was once taken to a health facility and is claimed to be in strong situation.

- Advertisement - Officers have been known as in regards to the taking pictures at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 12600 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Preliminary investigation discovered the sufferer was once shot at that location, police mentioned.

The investigation is ongoing.

- Advertisement -





tale by means of Source link