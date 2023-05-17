Woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 52 years for Texas boy’s death





Theresa Balboa, 31, has agreed to a 52-year jail sentence after pleading accountable to homicide within the 2021 death of 5-year-old Samuel Olson, the son of her boyfriend. Balboa had stored Samuel’s frame hidden in a garage unit ahead of it was once found out in an East Texas resort. During a courtroom listening to, the homicide rate in opposition to Balboa was once lowered from capital homicide to homicide as a part of an settlement with prosecutors. Balboa’s legal professional, Anthony Osso, mentioned that his consumer shall be eligible for parole after serving part her sentence. Samuel’s mom, Sarah Olson, expressed her war of words with the sentence and stated that Balboa nonetheless has an opportunity at existence after taking her son’s existence. However, Andy Kahan, the director of sufferer services and products and advocacy for Crime Stoppers of Houston, vows to battle any efforts to liberate Balboa on parole 26 years from now.

Prosecutors printed that Balboa have been staring at Samuel in her suburban Houston condominium when she hit him with a “blunt object” on May 12, 2021, and neither the weapon used to kill the boy nor a purpose for his death was once ever made up our minds. Samuel’s frame was once stored in a bath at Balboa’s condominium till she and her roommate put it in a plastic tote and concealed it in a garage unit. It was once later moved to a motel in Jasper, about 135 miles northeast of Houston. Balboa had reported Samuel lacking on May 27, 2021, to begin with claiming that the boy’s mom and a person who introduced himself as a police officer had taken him. Samuel’s folks have been enthusiastic about a sour custody fight since submitting for divorce in January 2020. Balboa’s roommate and a pal who helped her transfer the frame to the motel in Jasper had been each and every charged with proof tampering counts. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg stated in a commentary that “there is no prison sentence long enough for someone like her.”

- Advertisement -

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70