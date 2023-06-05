Woman killed, man and three children injured in Sunnyvale shooting | Crime

SUNNYVALE, Texas — On Sunday night, a shooting incident happened on the Riverstone Apartments on Planters Road that resulted in the loss of life of 1 girl and left 4 others injured, together with three children, in keeping with the Sunnyvale Police Department.

The government at the moment are looking for a minimum of two suspects concerned in the incident. The shooting used to be reported to the police at round 5:59 p.m., and the police arrived in a while after.

The police investigation came upon that the suspects, a man and a girl, had adopted the sufferers’ automobile into the condominium advanced parking zone. As the sufferers have been seated inside of their automobile, one of the most suspects approached them and began firing pictures.

Tragically, an grownup feminine in the automobile used to be pronounced deceased on the scene, and an grownup male used to be transported to Baylor Medical Center, whilst three children elderly between 8 and 10 have been transported to Medical City Dallas.

The police mentioned that they’re “confident that there is no threat to the public as the suspects were seen leaving the area into Mesquite driving what we believe was a black vehicle.” The suspects are believed to be touring in a black Toyota Camry.

The government additional mentioned that “our detectives are working with Mesquite Police Crime Scene personnel to process the scene,” including that the investigation stays ongoing.