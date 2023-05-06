Saturday, May 6, 2023
Woman killed in Orlando-area apartment fire, authorities say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla.A woman died in an Orlando-area apartment fire, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to the 200-square-foot unit in a duplex near the intersection of Wakulla Way and Rio Grande Ave. late Wednesday afternoon. When firefighters entered the home, they discovered the body of a woman who was not immediately identified. The cause of death remains under investigation.

In a later update, Orange County Fire Rescue said the American Red Cross had been notified and was assisting.

