Woman killed by possible stray bullet | Humble, Texas shooting

On Wednesday morning, a girl used to be tragically shot and killed in Harris County, Texas. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident used to be led to by a possible stray bullet. The shooting came about at an condo advanced situated on Woodlands Hills Drive and Beltway 8, close to the Humble house.

Upon arrival on the scene, deputies started investigating the location. The lady used to be discovered useless in her mattress. Investigators at the moment are seeking to resolve if any individual within the condo advanced used to be shooting at possible burglars when a bullet penetrated the wall and killed the lady.

