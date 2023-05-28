Woman hit, killed by vehicle while crossing street identified by medical examiner

SAN ANTONIO –

Update (4:40 p.m., Saturday):

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the 74-year-old girl who used to be fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a South Side street previous this week. Maria Demoraida died from blunt pressure accidents sustained within the coincidence, in line with the ME.

- Advertisement -

San Antonio police reported that the motive force who hit Demoraida used to be now not in a position to peer her and the teenager pass the street prior to the crash. No prison fees might be filed.

Original:

San Antonio police showed a 75-year-old girl used to be struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a South Side street on Thursday evening. The incident took place round 9:05 p.m. within the 1600 block of Pleasanton Road close to Burcham Avenue and Cliff Avenue.

- Advertisement -

According to stories, the girl and an adolescent had been crossing the street when a vehicle used to be heading in opposition to them. The motive force didn’t see the pair crossing and hit the girl within the street. Emergency responders may now not revive her and she or he died on the scene. The teenager used to be unhurt.

The motive force stopped to supply help and won’t face any fees because the incident is being regarded as unintentional.

Also on :



Copyright 2023 by – All rights reserved.