Woman Found Dead in Weston – NBC 6 South Florida

A girl used to be discovered useless at the floor in Weston on Sunday morning, in keeping with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

BSO answered to a clinical name in the realm of Indian Trace and Weston Road at round 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Deputies situated an grownup lady mendacity at the floor and pronounced her useless on the scene.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office answered to the scene and can resolve the purpose and approach of demise.

The incident is recently below investigation through BSO Homicide and Crime Scene Units.

Check again with NBC6 for updates.