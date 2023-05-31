Woman found dead in Florida neighborhood near SUV with her sleeping toddler inside, police say

article

A Florida mother was found dead Monday night in Tampa near her SUV, where her young son was sleeping inside, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police said the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was found laying in the street in the Easton Park subdivision on Pictorial Park Drive in New Tampa, and was pronounced dead. She had signs of trauma to her upper body, police said.

The boy was found asleep in his car seat inside the vehicle and unharmed, police said. He is now in the care of a family.

According to a news release, police said it does not appear that the woman lives in the neighborhood. Details on the circumstances of what happened remain under investigation.

Information on a possible suspect was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 813-231-6130 or share a tip through TIP411 accessible through the TampaPD app.