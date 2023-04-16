Woman found dead in car | Houston, Texas crime

HOUSTON — A young woman was found dead with a couple of gunshot wounds in a car in southwest Houston Friday morning, in step with the Houston Police Department.

The id of the 19-year-old sufferer hasn’t been launched.

A neighbor found her frame in a car parked at an condo complicated on Nobility Drive near West Bellfort.

“This morning when I went to take out the trash, I noticed a young girl that was slumped over in the seat,” the neighbor mentioned.

Out of shock, she went to take a better glance and knocked on her door.

The neighbor noticed that the lady have been shot a number of occasions. Bullet holes may well be observed in the windshield of the car.

“She was dead and something like that has never happened before, so we never thought to check the car last night,” the neighbor mentioned.

The neighbor mentioned the lady was once parked on the complicated the evening sooner than however had now not been there sooner than.

“We’ve never seen the girl. We’ve never seen the car. She was just randomly there,” she mentioned.

Police mentioned some other neighbor heard gunshots round 7 p.m. Thursday however didn’t file it to police till they confirmed up Friday morning.

“Just very sorry for that girl and her family, you know that she was there for so long,” the neighbor mentioned.

Houston police have no idea the purpose or id of the killer or killers.

Anyone with information is instructed to touch the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or talk anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.