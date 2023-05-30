Woman driving slingshot arrested after driving erratically in Miami Beach – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A odd incident involving a lady driving a slingshot in Miami Beach resulted in her occurring a collision route and hitting anything else in her trail. Witnesses reported listening to a crash and seeing the offender, later known as Adriana Sofia Alcover-Nazario, working clear of the banged-up automobile. Mitch Novick, proprietor of the Sherbrooke Hotel, witnessed the incident and recorded a video of the lady many times crashing into items. Detectives accused Alcover-Nazario of driving erratically and hitting different automobiles on other places all the way through Miami Beach. She sooner or later ended up in entrance of a espresso store.
Despite apprehension, she persevered to power in a in a similar way reckless method till she used to be sooner or later apprehended. Alcover-Nazario is now being charged with leaving the scene of an coincidence with assets injury. In addition, government have showed that she has a separate trial pending out of northern Florida the place she is accused of drug trafficking and wearing a hid weapon.
