Woman drives into water at New Smyrna Beach park, faces DUI charge, deputies say – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

On Saturday, a girl’s unhealthy journey down a Florida seaside brought about panic amongst households. Witnesses reported that the motive force of a dismal blue Nissan SUV, suspected of using whilst beneath the affect, drove recklessly throughout the seaside and ended up within the water at a park in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shared video of the SUV within the shallow water as deputies spoke with the motive force, 26-year-old Sarah Ramsammy. Body digital camera pictures published the dialog between the deputy and Ramsammy, who claimed she used to be not sure of what had took place.

Witnesses characterised the scene as chaotic, and investigators later showed that Ramsammy’s blood alcohol degree used to be nearly double the criminal restrict, at .153. A deputy knowledgeable a girl status subsequent to Ramsammy that she could be taken to prison for DUI and reckless using. The driving force used to be additionally cited for failure to obey a visitors keep an eye on tool.

- Advertisement -

Join our Newsletter for the most recent news proper in your inbox