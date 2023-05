A deadly coincidence happened in The Woodlands on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the tragic loss of life of a lady. According to experiences, the Magnolia Fire Department abruptly answered to the crash at round 2:30 p.m. that day, which took place on the intersection of Woodlands Parkway and FM 2978.

The coincidence concerned a Honda Accord, which was once riding south on FM 2978 sooner than creating a U-turn. Unfortunately, because it was once executing the maneuver, a Ford F-250 touring in the wrong way collided with the passenger door at the aspect the place the girl was once sitting. Responders who arrived on the scene discovered the girl in cardiac arrest and had been not able to restore her, announcing her useless instantly.

The motive force of the Honda, who’s in his 60s, was once transported to the health facility in crucial situation. Meanwhile, each the driving force and passenger in the Ford suffered minor accidents and had been additionally taken to the health facility for remedy.

Due to the severity of the coincidence, FM 2978 northbound needed to be closed for a number of hours for investigations and cleanup. As of now, the Department of Public Safety remains to be sporting out an investigation to resolve the reason for the coincidence.

