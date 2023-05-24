FILE – Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh speaks with visitors all the way through a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, Wednesday May 3, 2023, in party of the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. The Duchess of Edinburgh expressed her condolences Wednesday, May 24, 2023 after the dying of an 81-year-old lady who was once hit by a motorbike that was once a part of the UK royal’s police escort. Sophie, the spouse of Prince Edward, expressed her sympathies for the dying of Helen Holland, who was once struck at a west London intersection May 10. (Yui Mok/Pool by the use of AP, File)

LONDON — The Duchess of Edinburgh expressed her condolences Wednesday after the dying of an 81-year-old lady who was once struck by a motorbike that was once a part of the U.Okay. royal’s police escort.

Sophie, the spouse of Prince Edward, expressed her sympathies for the dying of Helen Holland, who was once struck at a West London intersection on May 10.

“The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away,’’ Buckingham Palace said. “Her Royal Highness’s deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland’s family.”

Holland’s son, Martin, instructed the BBC that his mom died after maintaining “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries.” Holland, who’s from Essex, had reportedly been visiting her older sister in London.

Her son mentioned she fought “for her life for nearly two weeks … but irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle today.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the crash.