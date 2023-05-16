Wednesday, May 17, 2023
type here...
florida-news

Woman dead, child injured badly in Orlando hit-and-run

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Woman dead, child injured badly in Orlando hit-and-run


ORLANDO, Fla.A car accident occurred on Saturday night in Orlando, resulting in the death of a woman while a child remains in critical condition, according to FHP. 

- Advertisement -

The woman and child were struck by a white Infinity heading eastbound on State Road 50, after they walked into the road’s path. 

Both were hit by the car, while the woman was hit by another car just moments after the first crash and was taken to Orlando Health Central Hospital, where she later passed away. The child is currently receiving medical care at Arnold Palmer Hospital and is in critical condition, as per FHP. 

- Advertisement -

The second car involved in the accident fled the scene and was last seen driving eastbound on SR-50. It is described as a dark color sedan. 

- Advertisement -

The crash is currently being investigated. 

Previous article
Rangers OF prospect Aaron Zavala completes rehab after partial UCL tear
Next article
Fort Bend-area ex-cop being tried for sex assault after traffic stops

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks