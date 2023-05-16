Woman dead, child injured badly in Orlando hit-and-run

A car accident occurred on Saturday night in Orlando, resulting in the death of a woman while a child remains in critical condition, according to FHP.

The woman and child were struck by a white Infinity heading eastbound on State Road 50, after they walked into the road’s path.

Both were hit by the car, while the woman was hit by another car just moments after the first crash and was taken to Orlando Health Central Hospital, where she later passed away. The child is currently receiving medical care at Arnold Palmer Hospital and is in critical condition, as per FHP.

The second car involved in the accident fled the scene and was last seen driving eastbound on SR-50. It is described as a dark color sedan.

The crash is currently being investigated.