Woman charged in 1 of 4 Nebraska killings pleads not guilty

A 44-year-old lady charged in one of 4 killings in a small Nebraska the city has pleaded not guilty

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A girl has pleaded not guilty in the loss of life of one of 4 individuals who have been killed in a small northeast Nebraska the city remaining 12 months.

Carrie Jones, 44, of Laurel entered written not guilty pleas this week to first-degree homicide, being an adjunct to a criminal and tampering with proof, in line with court docket data.

Jones’ husband, 43-year-old Jason Jones, has pleaded not guilty to 4 counts each and every of first-degree homicide and use of a firearm to devote a criminal, plus two counts of first-degree arson.

Carrie Jones is charged in the loss of life of Gene Twiford, 86, in Laurel, on Aug. 4, 2022. Her husband is charged with killing Twiford, his spouse and his daughter and some other Laurel lady and environment fireplace to the sufferers’ properties.

Prosecutors allege Carrie Jones inspired her husband to confront Twiford, who she stated were making sexually charged feedback to her for years, after which helped him disguise when he was once being sought by way of police.

Testimony at an previous listening to printed that the Joneses did not have a selected struggle with Ebeling and her fiance, Brian Welch, however concept the couple was once extraordinary.

Carrie Jones is scheduled to be arraigned May 22 in Cedar County District Court, the Norfolk Daily News reported.

Carrie and James Jones stay jailed. They are scheduled to seem in court docket on July 24.