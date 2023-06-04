Woman attempted to rob bank before taking money out of her own account: Sheriff

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office reported {that a} girl, known as Vanessa Ortega, 31, attempted robbing a Wells Fargo bank positioned in Spring Hill, Florida, on Wednesday. She made issues more straightforward for the investigators to remedy the case.

The incident happened at round 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday when Ortega walked into the bank protecting a brilliant blue object in her left hand that resembled a firearm. According to the Sheriff’s Office, she raised the item within the air and shouted, “This is a robbery; give me all your money.” Subsequently, Ortega went to the teller window and stated that she used to be simply joking. She then withdrew money from her own account before leaving the bank.

The bank workers known Ortega as a typical buyer who had widespread visits to the department. Detectives corroborated this information with their earlier regulation enforcement contacts with Ortega. The police due to this fact arrested her at a separate scene the place they’d been known as to care for a disturbance.

Ortega advised deputies throughout her arrest that she entered the bank with a “nerf style” gun. She admitted to yelling, “This is a robbery, give me all your money,” however claimed that she used to be simply joking in regards to the incident.

As a outcome, Ortega is dealing with two counts of attempted theft with a weapon and given a $20,000 bond.