ARCADIA, Fla. — A Florida lady was once arrested after police discovered her in possession of more than one medicine and paraphernalia on Thursday.

According to the Acardia Police Department (APD), 42-year-old Aimey Corhn was once stopped by way of police for an apparatus violation. Upon looking her, police discovered 3.6 grams of cocaine, 0.1 grams of methamphetamine, 1.8 grams of marijuana, cash and drug paraphernalia.

APD

Corhn faces fees of managed substance possession with intent to promote, possession with out prescription, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.