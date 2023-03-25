Saturday, March 25, 2023
type here...
Florida

Woman arrested for drug possession in Arcadia

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Woman arrested for drug possession in Arcadia


ARCADIA, Fla. — A Florida lady was once arrested after police discovered her in possession of more than one medicine and paraphernalia on Thursday.

According to the Acardia Police Department (APD), 42-year-old Aimey Corhn was once stopped by way of police for an apparatus violation. Upon looking her, police discovered 3.6 grams of cocaine, 0.1 grams of methamphetamine, 1.8 grams of marijuana, cash and drug paraphernalia.

APD
- Advertisement -

Corhn faces fees of managed substance possession with intent to promote, possession with out prescription, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.





Source link

Previous article
Former president to hold campaign rally in Waco
Next article
Bipartisan former members of Congress call for boost in funding to secure elections

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks