Woman arrested after police standoff on Skillman Street in Dallas

DALLAS — Dallas police took a girl into custody following a protracted standoff at a fuel station on the intersection of Skillman Street and Northwest Highway.

Dallas police say officials spoke back to a choice for carrier on the location, and that the scene is recently being labored as a barricaded individual.

SWAT used to be notified of the placement and a suspect is now in custody, police say.

The suspect, who used to be within her automobile, got here out after police fired a flash bang and fuel canisters into her again window, police mentioned. No photographs had been fired. She got here out willingly and used to be apprehended by means of SWAT.

The suspect used to be taken into custody after which to the health center for analysis, police mentioned. No accidents had been reported.

This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.