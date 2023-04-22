Woman allegedly kidnapped off NYC street and driven away in minivan

The NYPD stated they’re on the lookout for a late-model Toyota minivan.

A girl was once allegedly kidnapped off a New York City street by way of a suspect who drove her away in a minivan, police stated.

The incident happened round 1:45 a.m. on Friday in Brooklyn, the New York City Police Department stated.

The New York Police Department launched photographs of a suspect and feminine sufferer in an alleged kidnapping in Brooklyn on April 21, 2023.

An “unknown female victim was kidnapped by an unknown male individual at the intersection of Avenue W and Stillwell Avenue,” the NYPD stated in a observation. “The unknown male placed the victim into a minivan before fleeing northbound on Stillwell Avenue.”

The automobile was once described by way of police as a late-model Toyota minivan. The registration isn’t recognized. Police are looking for the general public’s assist in finding the minivan.

Police launched this symbol of a minivan sought in an alleged kidnapping.

The sufferer is a girl in her 20s with a mild complexion and lengthy hair, roughly 5 ft tall and 120 kilos, police stated. She was once closing noticed dressed in a striped blouse, blue skirt and white footwear.

Police described the suspect as a person in his 30s with a mild complexion and facial hair who’s roughly 5’10” and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is requested to publish tricks to the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, online or on Twitter.