Woman accused of assaulting TSA officers at Phoenix airport

PHOENIX — A lady has been arrested for allegedly assaulting 3 Transportation Security Administration officers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, in step with government.

TSA officers stated Makiah Coleman, 19, allegedly attacked the officers as she used to be going via airport safety simply earlier than 6 a.m. Tuesday.

TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers referred to as it an “unprovoked and brazen physical attack” and stated the incident brought about the closure of the checkpoint, forcing about 450 vacationers to visit every other checkpoint for his or her safety screening.

Phoenix police have been referred to as to the scene and took Coleman into custody. It used to be now not right away identified Wednesday if she had a attorney who may discuss on her behalf.

TSA officers stated two of their officers suffered undisclosed accidents and have been taken to a health facility for remedy earlier than being launched.

What ended in the reported assault used to be unclear and TSA officers stated an investigation used to be underway.

They stated any danger, verbal abuse or bodily violence towards TSA staff may lead to prison consequences and fines of as much as just about $14,000.