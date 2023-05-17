WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert talks Brittney Griner, player salary as season tips off





The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) is all set to kick get started their common season this Friday amidst a lot anticipation and pleasure. With the Las Vegas Aces having a look to protect their championship name in opposition to the Connecticut Sun, avid gamers and fanatics alike are equipped for an action-packed season forward.

On the eve of the league’s graduation, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert sat down with CBS News to discuss one of the crucial important facets of the sport that pique the hobby of fanatics international. The interview touched upon a number of pertinent problems, starting from Brittney Griner’s much-awaited go back to the league and player salaries to profit sharing between avid gamers and homeowners and the ESPN broadcasting rights.

When puzzled about Brittney Griner, who performs for the Phoenix Mercury and is among the maximum iconic avid gamers within the league, Engelbert emphasised how she was once delighted to have her again at the courtroom and taking part in at her easiest. Griner, a WNBA All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, had opted out of final season, mentioning considerations over the pandemic. However, together with her go back, fanatics can not wait to peer her in motion and give a contribution to her workforce’s good fortune.

In addition to discussing the avid gamers’ efficiency at the courtroom, Engelbert additionally expressed her dedication to forcing important adjustments within the WNBA’s collective bargaining settlement, particularly referring to player salaries. She known the super strides which were made on this regard however stated that extra paintings must be performed to bridge the pay hole between female and male skilled athletes.

Another a very powerful subject that Engelbert touched upon was once profit sharing. She defined that the WNBA and its avid gamers’ union percentage a collective imaginative and prescient to extend the revenue-sharing for avid gamers and make the WNBA economically sustainable. Engelbert added that the league’s long-term plan is to maximise profit, put money into advertising, and proceed to construct the league’s fan base globally.

Finally, the interview culminated with a dialogue at the WNBA’s ESPN broadcasting rights, that have been prolonged throughout the 2025 season. Engelbert expressed her pleasure over this partnership, which has enabled hundreds of thousands of fanatics international to practice their favourite groups and avid gamers. The commissioner additionally spoke in regards to the WNBA’s virtual platform publicity and the league’s endured efforts to leverage social media to extend visibility and connect to fanatics international.

All in all, Engelbert’s interview equipped precious insights into the quite a lot of facets of the WNBA. With the league dedicated to expansion and development, the longer term seems shiny for ladies’s basketball.

