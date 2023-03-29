Wladimir Klitschko hits out at IOC president Thomas Bach

- Advertisement -

Wladimir Klitschko has accused Olympic leader Thomas Bach of serving ‘the colors and pursuits of Russia’.

The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday reaffirmed their stance that Russian and Belarusian athletes will have to be allowed to compete in global recreation underneath a impartial flag regardless of the warfare of Ukraine.

IOC president Bach insisted a last determination on their precise participation at Paris 2024 had now not but been taken and can be made at the ‘suitable time’.

But former Ukrainian boxer Klitschko, who gained super-heavyweight Olympic gold at Atlanta 1996, tweeted: ‘The IOC authorises Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part within the Olympic Games underneath a “neutral flag”. This determination is a false flag.

‘Thomas Bach serves the colors and pursuits of Russia. This determination contaminates the Olympic spirit and is like this warfare – a nonsense.’

IOC leader Thomas Bach mentioned athletes will have to most effective compete as people at the Paris Olympics

Former Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko accused Bach of ‘serving the colors of Russia’

The IOC mentioned their advice most effective extends to particular person athletes, now not groups, and that anybody who actively helps the warfare in Ukraine can’t compete.

But Bach added: ‘Participation of athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports in global competitions works.

‘We see this nearly on a daily basis in quite a few sports activities.

‘We won’t be able to get a hold of an answer which pleases everybody. With this we can have to reside.’