With cash to spend and bling to flex, a look inside Georgia’s recruitment of five-star QB Dylan Raiola





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Dominic Raiola estimates he and his circle of relatives were on seven unofficial visits to Georgia. They've fallen in love with where and now not simply because his son, quarterback Dylan Raiola, dedicated to the Bulldogs ultimate month.It did not take the Raiolas lengthy to work out they have been beloved themselves.Early within the recruiting procedure for the consensus No. 1 participant within the Class of 2024, his circle of relatives attended Georgia's 2021 recreation towards Kentucky. They knew one thing was once other.Since it was once an unofficial consult with, there might be no elaborate excursion of the amenities, no extravagant surf-and-turf foods, no hype movies and undoubtedly not anything like a picture of Raiola in a Georgia jersey projected at the Sanford Stadium scoreboard.This was once off campus at a circle of relatives dinner in a single of Athens, Georgia’s mythical eateries. Kirby Smart confirmed up, as he does each and every time. He wasn’t by myself. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken (now with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens) made an look. So did offensive high quality keep an eye on assistants Buster Faulkner (now at Georgia Tech) and Montgomery VanGorder. The Georgia fam assembly the Raiola fam. It did not essentially subject what they stated. It was once what they confirmed: They cared. “For Kirby to show up at a place like that, man, that’s got to mean something,” Dominic Raiola stated. “Sit down and have dinner! The first time he sat down with us, he had [other] guys on their official visits. He came to see Dylan first. We felt it was a huge priority for them. You just feel that from him. You feel how important it is.” Smart is not the primary trainer to fawn over a recruit. But there’s a explanation why Georgia has risen to grow to be the preeminent program within the country carrying consecutive nationwide championships. Over a fresh cup of espresso close to the Raiola’s Arizona house, the previous megastar heart for Nebraska and the Detroit Lions introduced a peek at the back of the curtain of the costliest recruiting gadget within the nation. In February it was once printed Georgia had the easiest recruiting price range within the nation ultimate yr at $4.5 million, in accordance to USA Today.No one else was once shut even shut. Rounding out the highest 5 have been Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas and Alabama, averaging $2.7 million. That’s a hole of $1.8 million with UGA spending 40% extra on recruiting than its closest friends. Another approach to look at it: Georgia spent extra on recruiting than 74% of FBS groups did on their head coaches in 2022.It’s infrequently sudden that Smart recruits neatly. It’s the basis of any program. And by means of any measure, Smart has finished it higher not too long ago than somebody else. Georgia has established a dynasty in recruiting and is one nationwide championship clear of doing the similar at the box. “That’s the bottom line,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks stated of recruiting and the price range. “It’s what we do. It’s fundamentally important to everything we do.” That basis — that means — had to be began someday and validated over time. Georgia has completed within the most sensible 3 nationally of the 247Sports composite staff scores yearly however one since 2018. The Dawgs have ruled the NFL Draft and the sport. But what precisely does a program get for the $4.5 million that helped land the No. 3 elegance within the 2022 cycle?The Athens Banner-Herald described some of Georgia’s recruiting largesse that landed it the No. 3 elegance nationally whilst spending $3.7 million. $83,000 for the “Kirby Copter,” Smart’s model of a swag helicopter that permits him to make more than one stops in a space$210,000 on automotive services and products$220,000 was once spent on 8 native eating places together with, that five-star hangout Chick-fil-A”Do we spend on recruiting? Absolutely,” Smart stated. “Do SEC schools spend a lot on recruiting? Absolutely. Is it necessary to be competitive? It is.”At the SEC stage, some of it’s a subject of accounting. Georgia charters its personal planes for recruiting journeys. That prices extra when put next to different universities, like rival Florida, who has its personal personal jets. Part of the 2020 recruiting expense for Georgia integrated 140 constitution flights totaling greater than $850,000. Smart known as that the No. 1 recruiting expense.At Georgia, recruiting strategies subject. Winning is helping, however Ohio State wins, too.That’s the place Dylan Raiola was once headed till mid-December when he decommitted from the Buckeyes. That made the 6-foot-3, 220-pound skill from suburban Phoenix as soon as once more a hotly contested recruiting unfastened agent. His recruitment to Georgia introduced a glimpse of how that $4.5 million will get spent. “I’ll tell you something unique [Smart] does,” defined Dominic. “Every conversation that he has with you, he knows exactly what’s going on because he takes notes. The time before we talked, he had three pages, front and back. of notes of conversations with Dylan. Notes of whatever we talk about, whatever Dylan shares. … That tells you how much has gone into the detail of the recruitment.”They know precisely what your grandfather to your mother’s facet is doing. It’s incredible, and they make the effort to do this.” It has been a process. Dylan received his first offer from Georgia in 2021 going into his sophomore year. That summer, he played in Georgia as part of a travel team baseball tournament. His teammates included some of the most talented baseball players in the country, including LSU commit Derek Curiel, Tennessee commit Chris Newstrom and the No. 2-rated player in Texas, pitcher/first baseman Jack Frankel.”We would cross out to Athens in between video games,” Dominic said. “The first time we have been available in the market, they introduced him. That summer time, we saved my spouse’s automotive available in the market and used Atlanta as a hub. When you are in Atlanta, you have got to force via Athens. “We stopped there three times. We went there a fourth time during the season for a game. Then we went last year in the offseason. We’ve been twice this year. [The next trip] will be the official visit. I think that’s seven [unofficial visits]. “Kirby stopped by means of each and every time.”Dominic called the recruiting process “maniacal” in a good way. Dylan became ingrained in the Georgia culture. He was hosted by recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, the 24-year-old who died in a tragic January automobile accident. Dylan was told he’d be running the same offense despite Monken departing. That system aided Stetson Bennett in going from walk-on to two-time national champion starter. Dylan was alerted when Monken was leaving for the NFL in mid-February. Three months later, he committed to the Dawgs anyway.”I went to two practices with Monken. We were given to see the [play] script. I do know the mesh between the NFL and their [play] script. We went again this yr. Same performs. They’re now not reinventing the wheel,” Dominic said. He continued: “Kirby has stated, ‘This device isn’t converting. We constructed this factor to ultimate, be sustainable.’ In Dylan’s head, he is pondering, … OK, they gained it with Stetson. All I’ve to do is cross there, get coached and fall in line. They do not win as a result of of one individual, as a result of of one trainer, as a result of of something. It’s a lot of issues put in combination.”Dominic has become close with the Manning family. Why not? They are the first family of football, after all. Arch Manning, the consensus No. 1 recruit last year, is already enrolled at Texas. “Why do it by yourself if any individual already simply did it?” Dominic said. “I like how they perform, such elegance. Same factor with Arch. You do not listen about his NIL offers. That’s now not why we are going to Georgia. The final thing you wish to have to do is be a clown and cross in and call for these kinds of issues. At the tip of the day, it is nonetheless a performance-based industry.”That’s why the Raiolas want a front row seat. After being ingrained in the Georgia culture, they are relocating to Athens next year to watch Dylan. 