With a sparkling stadium and surging program, San Diego State has an easy case for Pac-12 expansion





SAN DIEGO — J.D. Wicker is status at the best concourse of some of the largest events within the nation. What else would you name San Diego State's new stadium, which equates to the newest lob cross for what the college hopes is a slam-dunk access into the Pac-12? On its best possible day, which tasks to be each recreation day, faculty soccer is nearly a sideshow in new Snapdragon Stadium. The major tournament is the craft brew-infused vibe that San Diego State's athletic director has, smartly, crafted. "There are more bars in that stadium than there are in most cities," mentioned Aztecs trainer Brady Hoke.That is not totally why San Diego State enters 2023 as the following freshest realignment candidate, however elite concessions no doubt don't harm. Taps or no faucets, Wicker’s imaginative and prescient of a 35,000-seat boutique stadium reflecting the town’s tradition, historical past, meals and brew — constructed on some of the nation’s costliest items of actual property — used to be going up regardless. Snapdragon opened ultimate yr on time and underneath funds — rebranding, renewing and rallying a 126-year-old establishment. At the similar time, in and round “America’s Finest City,” the planets have (re)aligned. When USC and UCLA left for the Big Ten, San Diego State in a flash changed into the most productive, brightest, maximum geographically fascinating college to fill what’s now a gaping hollow in Southern California for the Pac-12. After years of priming itself in hopes the West Coast’s flagship convention would realize, SDSU does not must flirt anymore. The second has met SDSU, roaring down I-5 from Los Angeles to fulfill the college on what appears to be the Aztecs’ phrases. “We basically went from, ‘Hey, you’re doing a good job. Your break is coming,’ to, ‘You’re the only team in Southern California that plays FBS football that isn’t in the Big Ten,'” Wicker mentioned. The temper floating round Cali’s 2nd biggest — however nonetheless laidback — town is divided between breathless anticipation and attempting to not get too emotionally invested. Dreams had been dashed right here ahead of. See: The Chargers following the 2016 season. “It’s not an if, it’s a when,” mentioned a high-ranking business supply relating to SDSU’s long run alternative to enroll in the Pac-12.”Now that USC and UCLA are gone, there’s nobody really to block us,” mentioned Jack McGrory, an SDSU alumnus, professor on campus for 25 years and now a member of the California State University board of trustees. “We’re the only viable option to have a team in Southern California.” Still, this being realignment, there are by no means any promises.”Once the ink is dry, so they say, then we celebrate,” warned David Malcolm, a actual property rich person within the space for part a century who helped prepare the $15 million lead donor reward for Snapdragon.Officially, the Pac-12 has mentioned it’ll imagine expansion as soon as it indicators a new media rights deal.Sources inform CBS Sports that deal is predicted to be made within the first quarter of 2023 with Amazon (or some other streaming carrier) and ESPN. Expansion would observe. Regardless, it should occur rapid with USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten in 2024. Unofficially, there’s an assumption within the business the Pac-12 has no selection however to plug up its Southern California hollow with SDSU. “People in this town will lose their mind if, in the same academic year, they get a brand new football stadium and San Diego State goes into the Pac-12,” Wicker mentioned. Wicker, 53, used to be already thought to be some of the business’s extra influential ADs. He just lately spoke with Mississippi State, his alma mater, about its vacant AD process ahead of the college employed Oklahoma deputy AD Zac Selmon. But if issues growth as deliberate, Wicker may develop into a Power Five AD by way of staying put. Now, about that beer. Wicker fundraised for a $310 million stadium that may take $800 million to construct as of late, in step with Malcolm. Wicker sought after all of the revel in to mirror the town, its climate (driest at the West Coast), its fish tacos (best possible any place) and its essence.”I wanted you to know you’re in San Diego State’s football stadium, but I didn’t want to throw up San Diego State on everything,” Wicker defined.”Pac-12 folks have been impressed with what we’ve done. [Pac-12] commissioner George Kliavkoff said to invest in football. I have a $310 million investment.” That approach reminiscent of San Diego’s craft beer heritage. San Diego County, the “Capital of Craft,” boasts 150 breweries. Wicker went additional in Snapdragon, saluting with photographs ranging all over the place from the college’s six-legged Wampus Cat mascot within the Twenties to the San Diego Chicken. There are even piers (with beers) within the stadium.A 2020 rendering of The Pier at Snapdragon Stadium previous to its opening. SDSU Athletics Snapdragon used to be designed to extend to 55,000 seats and doubtlessly host an NFL franchise, which might heal a wound opened when the Chargers left for Los Angeles.”The NFL actually knows our stadium, knows our design. J.D. thought of everything,” Malcolm mentioned. As for the rather small capability of Snapdragon, certain, the Rose Bowl is greater than 2.5 instances higher. But Washington State’s Martin Stadium within the Pac-12 is smaller, and Oregon State’s Reser Stadium is moderately higher. Besides, with attendance declining nationally, a variety of ADs would kill to suit call for by way of development an on-campus stadium from the bottom up.San Diego is a best 30 marketplace. Not the No. 2 marketplace as Los Angeles can declare however nonetheless a stake within the Southern California floor. Wicker commissioned a find out about that confirmed there are roughly 250 FBS possibilities from Santa Barbara south. That doesn’t suggest the Aztecs gets all of them, however the college does have some leverage. “You want San Diego State in your league at [a full media rights share] because you don’t want us in the Big 12,” mentioned Wicker. “All the Big 12 schools [would] have a reason to come to Southern California to recruit.” That Pac-12 media rights proportion is being made up our minds. If the Pac-12 is going heavy with a streaming spouse, it might mark a first for a Power Five convention. In normal, the convention is predicted to earn round the similar consistent with workforce because the Big 12 ($31.6 million) when the latter agreed to its deal in October. (That determine does no longer come with earnings from the NCAA Tournament, College Football Playoff and bowl video games.) However, it’s common observe for colleges shifting into a Power Five league to start out at a lesser proportion of media rights earnings and graduate to a complete proportion over a time period. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has been public about his need to extend to the Pacific Time Zone, whether or not it is San Diego State, Arizona, Arizona State and/or Gonzaga in basketball. But getting the Aztecs to the Big 12 would take some convincing of that league’s presidents and ADs. There can be an identical trip issues within the Big 12 as there have been when the Big Ten added USC and UCLA. Ten years in the past, the remnants of the previous Big East in short shaped a league that stretched from Connecticut to South Texas to San Diego. The thought by no means won traction. TCU went to the Big 12. Boise State and SDSU stayed within the Mountain West. Then the American Athletic Conference shaped with the remainder colleges. More just lately, there were studies the Pac-12 has spoken with SMU about expansion. But San Diego State appears to be the No. 1 goal, possibly the one goal. Yes, the Pac-12 may just move ahead with 11 colleges. Former Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby has toured the SDSU campus. It’s logical to suppose Kliavkoff has carried out the similar. Both Wicker and the Pac-12 declined remark. If San Diego State leaves the Mountain West ahead of June 30, it might owe the convention triple its present annual media rights earnings, a general of roughly $15 million. MWC colleges lately make roughly $5 million consistent with yr because the convention sits within the 3rd yr of a five-year deal signed with CBS and Fox in 2020. SDSU has believed it belongs within the Pac-12 ever because it joined the MWC in 1999. Beyond the geographical connection, basketball and soccer had been persistently just right. Under Steve Fisher and Brian Dutcher, the Aztecs had been to 9 NCAA Tournaments since 2010.Despite a down 7-6 season, Snapdragon averaged 83% capability…



