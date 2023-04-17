Wise County, Texas train derailment: Two injured in collision

The collision came about close to County Road 1540 in Chico.

CHICO, Texas — A train collision in Wise County injured an engineer and a conductor on Sunday night time, consistent with officers.

In a observation to WFAA, officers with Union Pacific stated that at round 7 p.m. a southbound Union Pacific train hit an unoccupied train that used to be parked in a siding, which is sort of a passing lane.

This came about close to County Road 1540 in Chico, about 14 miles northwest of Decatur.

The train corporate stated a locomotive engineer and a conductor had been injured and are being handled. Their stipulations are lately unknown.

According to the corporate, 15 grain vehicles and 3 locomotives derailed in the collision. Union Pacific added that there have been no hazardous fabrics at the train.

Various businesses such because the Wise County Office of Emergency Management, Wise County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety replied to the scene of the crash.

Further main points weren’t launched because the investigation continues.