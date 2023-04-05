Wisconsin Spring Elections 2023: Live Results

- Advertisement -
State Senate District 8 Special Election
Latest outcomes from 11:52 PM ET
|Candidate
|
Republican
Rep.
|
37,163
|
50.37%
|
Democrat
Dem.
|
36,624
|
49.63
|73,787
Question 1: Conditions of Release Before Conviction
Latest outcomes from 12:11 AM ET
|Answer
|
1,087,949
|
66.7%
|
543,712
|
33.3
|1,631,661
Question 2: Cash Bail Before Conviction
Latest outcomes from 12:11 AM ET
|Answer
|
1,109,163
|
67.7%
|
529,916
|
32.3
|1,639,079
Question 3: Welfare Benefit Requirement
Latest outcomes from 12:11 AM ET
|Answer
|
1,319,901
|
79.7%
|
336,721
|
20.3
|1,656,622
|Candidates
|Candidates