Wednesday, April 5, 2023
News

Wisconsin Spring Elections 2023: Live Results

Wisconsin Spring Elections 2023: Live Results








State Senate District 8 Special Election

Latest outcomes from 11:52 PM ET

Candidate

Republican
Rep.
37,163

50.37%

Democrat
Dem.
36,624

49.63
73,787

Question 1: Conditions of Release Before Conviction

Latest outcomes from 12:11 AM ET

Answer


1,087,949

66.7%


543,712

33.3
1,631,661

Question 2: Cash Bail Before Conviction

Latest outcomes from 12:11 AM ET

Answer


1,109,163

67.7%


529,916

32.3
1,639,079

Question 3: Welfare Benefit Requirement

Latest outcomes from 12:11 AM ET

Answer


1,319,901

79.7%


336,721

20.3
1,656,622

