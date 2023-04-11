Winning Texas Two Step ticket sold in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Lottery introduced in a press free up {that a} Texas Two Step successful ticket was once bought in Lubbock.

The jackpot is value $1.55 million and can be cut up between 10 winners. The press free up stated that is the primary time since 2006 that 10 jackpot tickets had been sold for a unmarried Texas Two Step drawing.

The press free up stated the opposite successful tickets had been sold in Carrollton, Cedar Park, Duncanville, Fort Worth, Houston [2], San Angelo, San Antonio and Tyler.

The Texas Two Step jackpot begins at $200,000 and will increase at each and every drawing till there’s a winner. Drawings are on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m.