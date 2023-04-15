Saturday, April 15, 2023
Winning numbers for April 14

(*14*)

After months with out a giant winner, one fortunate lottery price tag offered in New York gained the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday evening.

The sport’s most sensible prize climbed to an estimated $476 million, with a money possibility of $253.1 million, for Friday’s drawing. The estimated $476 million marks the thirteenth greatest jackpot in Mega Millions historical past, according to the lottery game.

Before Friday, no person had gained the Mega Millions jackpot since January 31, inflicting the sport’s most sensible prize to develop higher and bigger over fresh months. The possibilities of profitable a Mega Millions jackpot are extremely narrow – with odds status at about 1 in 302 million.



