Wing dreams come true for Cuban native in Tampa

Javier Rodriguez, the landlord of Wing Boys, is aware of the price of each wing he serves. Growing up in Cuba, he by no means had the chance to experience them. Instead, his circle of relatives frequently had sugar and bread for dinner. At the age of 7, Javier moved to Tampa, the place he found out his love for wings. With only a fryer and a bag of flour, he realized to season and fry up his new favourite meals.

When Javier met Angelica, his spouse, who additionally grew up in Cuba, they each made a promise to open their very own eating place. After years of experimenting in a take a look at kitchen, they in spite of everything opened the primary Wing Boys franchise retailer with a ribbon chopping rite at Citrus Park Mall in April.

They credit the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce Minority Empowerment Program for their luck. The program helped them hook up with sources from the chamber in addition to the banking and felony communities. The beef up from fellow contributors who’ve been via the similar adventure empowered them to reach their American dream.

Wing Boys prides itself on providing over 100 flavors of wings. The addition in their distinctive tale makes their wings much more particular, an emblem of the candy style in their American dream.