Willson Contreras returns to Wrigley Field: Cardinals DH drives in winning run vs. former team

Willson Contreras, the catcher of St. Louis Cardinals, has had a tricky few days as he was once got rid of from his catching tasks over the weekend and can now play because the DH for the foreseeable long run. Though it seems like Contreras is being held answerable for the horrible get started of the Cardinals, he’s now not the beginning catcher of the team. His go back to the Wrigley Field as a visiting participant was once met with a mix of boos and cheers earlier than his first at-bat on Monday. However, after he shot a unmarried again up the center, Contreras loved the instant and egged at the crowd.

In the sport, he hit a booming sixth-inning double to useless middle box, which may have left the backyard and would have marked his 67th profession house run on the Friendly Confines, but it surely banged off the wall as an alternative and resulted in the game-winning run. Once once more, Contreras egged at the cheers of the group. He additional drove in an insurance coverage run with a fielder’s selection flooring ball in the 8th inning. With two RBI and a double, Contreras completed the sport 2 for 4. All of this got here with him taking part in because the designated hitter.

Prior to the sport, Contreras expressed nice recognize and love for the Cubs group and fanatics. Despite now dressed in a distinct uniform, Contreras mentioned that he cherished the Cubs, was once thankful for the enhance he won from their fanatics during the last six years, and nonetheless feels supported through them. He additionally apologized if he had ever harm someone’s emotions in the previous however reassured his love for the Chicago Cubs and their fanbase.

Contreras was once in the beginning signed through the Cubs in 2009 on the younger age of 17 and made his Major League debut in June 2016. He began Game 7 of the 2016 World Series because the catcher and spent six seasons with the team, garnering a .256/.349/.459 hitting line and incomes 3 All-Star Games choices. Since his first day in the league, he has been known as probably the most perfect catchers of the sport.

The Cardinals signed Contreras in the previous iciness for a five-year, $87.5 million free-agent contract to be triumphant Yadier Molina. With the Monday win in opposition to the Cubs, the Cardinals advanced to 12-24 at the season, and Contreras has a batting moderate of .273/.346/.405 this season.