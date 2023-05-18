Will this Anthony Davis trend continue in Game 2? Plus, other best bets for Thursday





The Hot Ticket

Lakers at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Key Trend: Davis is averaging 39.1 PAR consistent with recreation in the playoffs.

The Pick: Anthony Davis Under 41.5 Points, Assists & Rebounds (-117)

The Lakers misplaced Game 1, however Anthony Davis had a monster efficiency. He completed with 40 issues, 10 rebounds and three assists. That’s beautiful excellent for each him and us, as a result of it sort of feels to have raised expectancies a little heading into Game 2. You might have in mind Davis having an enormous efficiency in Game 1 towards the Warriors, too. In that recreation, he completed with 30 issues, 23 rebounds and 5 assists for a complete PAR of 58.

It was once the one time in the collection Davis eclipsed the 41.5 mark they have got set for his prop this night. In 13 video games this postseason, Davis is averaging 39.1 PAR in 13 video games and has simplest long gone over 41.5 in 4 of the ones video games (5 in 14 if we come with the play-in). In the 4 video games he is long gone over, he hasn’t completed under 50 PAR, averaging 53 consistent with recreation. In the other 8 video games, he hasn’t completed upper than 40, averaging 37 consistent with recreation.

So we must more than likely know beautiful early how this recreation will move, however it is value stating how Davis has carried out the video games after the massive efficiency. After posting 50 PAR in Game 2 towards Memphis, he completed with 25 in the following recreation. Then he went off for 51 PAR in Game 4and had simplest 31 in Game 5. After his 58 PAR in Game 1 towards the Warriors, he completed with 22 in Game 2. You see the trend, proper? Maybe this night is the primary time Davis posts monster performances in consecutive video games. He’s an out of this world participant, so we will’t put it previous him. Still, historical past suggests it is a ways much more likely he may not.

Here’s what SportsLine is pronouncing concerning the recreation: The SportsLine Projection Model does not like a lot right here this night, however our SportsLine mavens have discovered no scarcity of props they are going after.

