Will the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan be attached to Salman Khan’s Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? : Bollywood News

Since the previous couple of weeksthere has been so much of confusion about the release date of Jawan whether or not it’ll be driven. Starring Shah Rukh Khanthe much-awaited movie is scheduled to release on June 2 there were experiences that because it won’t get in a position on timeit would possibly release in October or December 2023. Bollywood Hungamahoweverrecently reported that the predominant shoot of the movie is over the music shootfeaturing SRKNayanthara Deepika Padukonewill be shot by means of April 15. It additionally said that director Atlee is operating exhausting to make sure that the movie is in a position on time.

- Advertisement -

Will the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan be attached to Salman Khan’s Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that Red Chillies Entertainmentthe manufacturers of Jawanhave already begun making plans the promotional technique. A supply instructed Bollywood Hungama“The producers of Jawan are toying with the idea of attaching the teaser of the film with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It stars Salman Khan in the lead is the grEid release of the year. Alsoit releases around 40 days before Jawanon April 21is expected to record a huge turnout. Hencethis can be the ideal film for Jawan to begin its promotions. Moreover, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s teaser was attached with Pathaanwhich starred Shah Rukh. This timeSRK’s film teaser will be attached to a Salman Khan film.”

The sourcehowevercautioned“Nothing is 100% sure at this point. A final decision on Jawan’s release date will be taken in a week or two. If Shah Rukh Khan his team go ahead with the original plan of bringing the film to cinemas on June 2then the possibility of Jawan’s teaser being launched on Eid with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is quite high.”

- Advertisement -

Besides Shah Rukh KhanNayanthara Deepika Padukone, Jawan additionally stars Vijay Sethupathi Sanya Malhotra. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaanmeanwhilestars Pooja HegdeVenkateshPalak TiwariJassie GillRaghav JuyalSiddharth Nigam Shehnaaz Gillalong with Salman Khan. It is directed by means of Farhad Samji.

Also Read: Shah Rukh KhanNayanthara & Deepika Padukone to shoot for Jawan songs in April

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

- Advertisement -

Catch us for up to date Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies replaceBox administrative center collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiEntertainment NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures most effective on Bollywood Hungama.