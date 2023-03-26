Will chicken wraps reignite fast food chicken war?

Move over chicken sandwiches, there is a new menu merchandise that is heating up fast food festival.

WASHINGTON — Could the chicken wrap be the following merchandise to reignite the fast food chicken wars?

Back in 2019, the debut of a brand new chicken sandwich at Popeyes brought about a scorching and ongoing fight over which chain had the most efficient providing.

Now throughout the previous two months, Wendy’s and KFC have each added or introduced plans so as to add chicken wraps to their respective menus national.

Wendy’s, specifically, seems to be the usage of its announcement to take a look at and attract shoppers who’ve been lacking McDonald’s “Snack Wraps,” which have been discontinued a couple of years again.

The new Wendy's offering is a grilled chicken ranch wrap that can reportedly value $6.29. The professional press unlock cited a Wendy's government announcing they are "not snacking around" with the brand new providing and another told CNN the wrap is somewhat other from McDonald's as a result of they "didn't need to fiddle with a McBland snack wrap dupe."

The McDonald’s snack wrap debuted in 2006 and led different chains, together with Wendy’s and KFC to start out promoting equivalent snack-like chicken wraps. The McDonald’s possibility used to be phased out completely from U.S. locations in 2020. Since then, there have been online petitions and more than a few social media rumors in regards to the imaginable go back of the fan-favorite menu merchandise.

The McDonald’s social media account has now and again cooked up a few of that chatter previously as neatly.

The fast food chain's account tweeted on Nov. 17 that it is "easier to order snack wraps than it is to get these tickets," apparently in connection with the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco. In reaction to that tweet, the corporate advised Food Network in November that "At this time, there aren't any plans to carry Snack Wraps again to national menus within the U.S."