Will Anthony Davis be able to slow down Nikola Jokic? Plus, other best bets for Tuesday

This is your Ultimate Daily Sports Gambling Guide

All occasions indexed are in Eastern Time, and all odds are by the use of Caesars Sportsbook.

The Hot Ticket

Don’t omit the Lakers at Nuggets recreation this night at 8:30 pm on ESPN. The newest odds have the Denver Nuggets liked by means of 6 facets. Our pick out for this recreation is the Nuggets -6 (-110).

Key Trend: The Lakers are 1-5-1 ATS within the remaining seven conferences in Denver.

Although the Lakers were a well-liked pick out in contemporary weeks, we are fading them on this spot. The Nuggets were on fireplace in recent times and are a juggernaut at house. During the 2023 postseason, they’ve a 5-1 document ATS when enjoying at house. Moreover, the Nuggets prepared the ground with 115.8 points-per-game and a 37.9% taking pictures proportion from past the arc, which is 2nd a number of the final NBA playoff groups.

The primary reason why in the back of the Nuggets’ luck is the stellar efficiency of Nikola Jokic, who’s these days averaging 30.7 facets, 12.8 rebounds, and 9.7 assists whilst taking pictures a exceptional 47.5% from past the arc. Even despite the fact that Anthony Davis is a superb defender, we do not assume he will be able to slow down Jokic right through the collection.

Our prediction is that Jokic will dominate this recreation, and the Nuggets will safe a powerful victory in Game 1.

More Picks

If you are looking for extra choices, we’ve got were given you coated. Our pick out for the Guardians at White Sox recreation this night at 10 pm is Guardians (-120).

Key Trend: The Guardians are 5-2 within the remaining seven conferences in Chicago.

This recreation options two beginning pitchers which are entering into utterly other instructions. Lance Lynn has struggled in recent times and has a 9.56 ERA in 3 house begins this season. The White Sox have misplaced seven out of the 8 video games that Lynn has began. Moreover, Lynn has given up a minimum of one house run in all however certainly one of his outings this season.

On the other hand, the Guardian’s offense hasn’t been top-notch this season, however they have got scored 12 runs of their remaining two video games. Cleveland has additionally gained two out of Shane Bieber’s remaining 3 begins. Bieber has a 3-1 document and a 2.61 ERA this season, which incorporates a 2.73 ERA clear of house.

Even if the Guardians do not ranking too many runs, they will have to nonetheless be able to clinch the win on this recreation.

Bonus Pick

If you are looking for an extra pick out, our recommendation is Nikola Jokic Over 50.5 Points, Assists, and Rebounds (-125).

Key Trend: Jokic has tallied a minimum of 51 facets, assists, and rebounds in each and every of his remaining 5 video games.

Throughout the postseason, Jokic has been the spine of the Denver Nuggets. He has an unbelievable knack for stuffing the stat sheet and has recorded a minimum of 51 facets, assists, and rebounds in each and every of his remaining 5 video games. Although Anthony Davis is a greater defender than Deandre Ayton, we nonetheless assume Jokic will shine on this closely-contested recreation.