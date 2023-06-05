Why this Kyle Hendricks prop bet makes sense vs. Padres, plus other top picks for Monday





This article is a model of the CBS Sports HQ PM Newsletter, which is an final day by day sports activities playing information. If you need to obtain this publication on your inbox each and every weekday afternoon, you’ll be able to join for it. All odds by way of Caesars Sportsbook and instances Eastern.

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Cubs at Padres, 9:10 p.m. | TV: ESPN+

Key Trend: The Padres have the eighth-highest strikeout fee in baseball.

- Advertisement -

The Pick: Kyle Hendricks Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-141)

Kyle Hendricks, the Cubs starter, hasn’t ever been a strikeout pitcher, as his profession strikeout fee stands at best 20.1%. However, in his 16 begins final season, he controlled to complete with a minimum of 4 strikeouts in 9 of them. In his first get started of the present season in opposition to the Mets, he struck out 5. In his final get started in opposition to a Rays workforce that infrequently moves out, he strung out 3.

Now, the Padres have a top strikeout fee of 24%, which makes them a excellent goal for Hendricks. Even regardless that he does now not crush hitters together with his pitching, he can depend on his command to nibble the perimeters of the zone to succeed in a success effects. San Diego’s swing-happy means, particularly from gamers like Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis, and Manny Machado, makes them extra liable to strikeout.

- Advertisement -

Here’s what SportsLine says in regards to the recreation: The Projection type does now not forecast top on the rest, however SportsLine skilled Micah Roberts has a cash line play.

💰 The Picks

MLB

Tigers at Phillies, 6:40 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

The Pick: Nick Castellanos Over 1.5 Total Bases (-121)

- Advertisement -

Nick Castellanos goes in opposition to pitcher Joey Wentz in this recreation. Wentz has been having a difficult time in recent years with an ERA of seven.28 over his 11 begins. Batters have an OPS of .882 in opposition to him, whilst righties were much more ruthless with an OPS of .937. With Castellanos, who all the time crushes lefties, going in opposition to a tumbler who righties have destroyed, Nick Castellanos over 1.5 general bases turns out like a cast bet.

🏒 Stanley Cup Final

Panthers at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. | TV: TNT

The Pick: Goal In First 10 Minutes (-175)

Although the creator isn’t knowledgeable in hockey playing, he believes that taking a bet for a function being scored within the first 10 mins in this recreation is worthwhile. This is in response to ESPN’s Stanford Steve’s bet, who urged this bet to the creator as smartly. Did you understand {that a} function scored within the first 10 mins has took place in 15 out of the 18 playoff video games held through Las Vegas this yr? It happened in 12 out of 17 video games of Florida. Therefore, it sort of feels like there’s a 76.5% likelihood {that a} function might be scored within the first 10 mins.

🔒 SportsLine Pick of the Day:

Jody Demling has decided on the Belmont Stakes winner 4 out of the final 5 years, and now he has simply introduced his picks for Belmont Stakes 2023.



