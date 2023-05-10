Why the Saints believe drafting Fresno State QB Jake Haener was ‘smart business’

The New Orleans Saints have made more than one additions to their quarterback room in the low season, together with signing former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and drafting Jake Haener from Fresno State in the fourth spherical, as the 127th general pick out.

Haener was the 6th quarterback decided on on this 12 months’s draft and the first to be selected on Day 3. He has possible as a prospect however the Saints Assistant General Manager, Jeff Ireland, believes that this may be just right industry, as he advised The Times-Picayune in a up to date interview. “So we tossed a lot of these things around, like the idea of having a young developmental quarterback learn a new system with Derek and Jameis [Winston],” Ireland mentioned by the use of NFL.com. “So that’s just a smart business move, in our opinion. We felt like that was a smart move to get a young player in there to develop. We just want to see him develop in a system where we feel like it’s going to be successful. Learn from two guys that have been doing this and battled as starters in this league. We feel like that’s smart business.”

Having an clever quarterback to be told from veterans is a sensible funding. CBS Sports’ professional comparability for Haener is Colt McCoy, who has established a a hit occupation as a backup quarterback who can step in and win video games.

Despite being a shorter quarterback, Haener has been in a position to triumph over this with correct passing. In his remaining season for the Bulldogs, he threw for two,896 yards, 20 touchdowns, and simply 3 interceptions in 10 video games. He was named First Team All-Mountain West, then again, his peak is an obstacle. Nonetheless, Ireland mentioned that Haener “got great processing ability, he’s got great vision, he’s got a quick stroke. He’s extremely smart. He’s a sixth-year senior, so he’s really mature for being a college senior. He’s competed in two different programs, he’s competed at Washington, competed at Fresno State. And I was just really impressed with the person, how he plays. He’s had several fourth-quarter comebacks. He does kind of remind you or there’s some similarities to No. 9 (Drew Brees). He’s undersized, the way he creates windows and processing speed, quick release, the accuracy.”

The Saints don’t be expecting Haener to duplicate Drew Brees’ occupation, however they do see him as any person who may just slot into their offensive scheme if required.