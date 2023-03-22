Why Scoot Henderson is not the NBA Draft consensus No. 2 anymore

Brandon Miller has vaulted previous Scoot Henderson on many analysts’ 2023 NBA Draft forums.

LAS VEGAS — After months of a established order with Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson anticipated to be the best two alternatives in the 2023 NBA Draft, a newcomer has entered the combine, as Alabama’s Brandon Miller is in lots of circumstances leaping into the No. 2 slot on analysts’ large forums.

"Right now, everyone is kind of starting to follow the leader in a sense," stated Locked On NBA Big Board host Rafael Barlowe in an look on the Locked On NBA podcast. "The difference is, Miller has just been phenomenal … Scoot got off to a really hot start, but as the season went on … He just was not as dominant as I would have expected in the G League."

Henderson is in his 2nd season with the G League Ignite, and after a number of 20-plus level video games early in the 12 months, has leveled off just lately. Henderson was once just lately close down for the ultimate portion of Ignite’s time table after it turned into transparent the crew would not make the postseason.

“The biggest concern is that he didn’t make the jump that people thought he would make,” Barlowe instructed Locked On NBA host Jackson Gatlin.

Miller is a tall ahead with an extended wingspan who can ranking and shield at a top stage. There's an enormous call for for that form of participant in the NBA these days. But regardless of Miller's upward thrust all over the NCAA match, Henderson is nonetheless an incredible prospect in his personal proper.

“He’s a point guard, athletic, he’s going to have the ball in his hands, has a very incredible pace, he’s a good decision maker, has all the physical tools, big hands,” Barlowe stated of Henderson. And I feel the midrange shot is actually just right and it was once actually just right closing 12 months. And I feel the three-point capturing wasn’t as top as a result of he was once making the adjustment from highschool to the three-point line.

“He is a guy that I think is going to be an engine, I think he’s going to be a multi-time All-Star. So it’s definitely not a knock on Scoot, but we in the media were a little quick to label him generational.”

Interesting that after @Barlowe500 discussed over 3 months in the past that he idea Brandon Miller may well be the #2 pick out on LOCKED ON NBA BIG BOARD it was once meet with such astonishment. Once once more LOCKED ON NBA BIG BOARD not following the lots and surroundings the developments — David Locke (@DLocke09) March 14, 2023