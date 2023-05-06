Why Princess Anne wore military uniform, but Harry didn’t





The British royal circle of relatives has a protracted and complicated historical past of style for necessary occasions, from Princess Diana’s well-known clothes to the military regalia worn for the Queen’s funeral. While King Charles III wore conventional coronation vestments made from gold material, Queen Camilla wore a get dressed designed through Bruce Oldfield, and a novel crimson satin gown stitched with Lily of the Valley, Myrtle, and Delphinium, representing quite a lot of meanings. Prince Harry attended the rite with out his partner or youngsters, dressed in a black three-piece set of tails and military medals, together with a celebrity across the neck indicating he’s the Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO). Princess Anne, who served because the Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, wore a Royal Navy ceremonial uniform. Prince Andrew, who had his military patronages and titles revoked because of allegations of sexual attack through Virginia Giuggre, used to be allowed to put on ceremonial gowns of the Order of the Garter all over the coronation. Prince Edward, who dropped out of the Royal Marines program after 4 months, additionally wore a military uniform.