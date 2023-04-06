Why does my water taste and smell funny?







DALLAS — If you could have spotted a metamorphosis for your faucet water, you might be now not on my own, and there may be a proof in the back of it.

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) needed to transfer out the disinfectant right through upkeep just lately, so officers mentioned you could realize a slight trade in how the faucet water tastes or smells.

The affected spaces are: Collin County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Hunt County and Kaufman County. Here is a map of the affected house:

The NTMWD is comforting citizens that the water remains to be secure to drink and take showers with.





