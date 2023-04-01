Are you following a new diet trend or skipping breakfast because you have too much work? Regardless of the reason why you are skipping meals, it can have major repercussions for your health. Every system in our body is fuelled by food, so skipping meals or fasting can lead to some problems. One of the most common problems is feeling uneasy. Many people feel nauseous if they skip breakfast.

If you also feel nauseous if you skip breakfast, here’s some help! Health Shots reached out to Upasana Sharma, Head-Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Max Hospital, Gurugram, to understand what causes it and how it might affect you.

Why do I feel nauseous after skipping breakfast?

There’s a reason why breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day. Skipping a meal or just skipping breakfast, in general, could lead to serious repercussions. Sharma says, “As the word itself suggests – break-fast means you are breaking your overnight fast with a morning meal. Most people have dinner by 8-9 p.m. and we are all on empty stomach until the next morning at 7-8 a.m. when you have your breakfast.”

A 12-hour fast can have an impact on your health, which is why you are asked to eat a balanced meal in the morning before you start your day. It can make you feel nauseous. The main reason why you might get the feeling of nausea after skipping breakfast is a drop in your blood sugar levels.

“The body releases stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which can also cause nausea. Additionally, an empty stomach can lead to digestive problems and an increase in stomach acid, contributing to feelings of nausea,” adds the nutritionist.

Not only that, skipping breakfast on a regular basis can lead to other problems. A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that skipping breakfast can lead to stress and depression in people who skip their morning meals on a regular basis.

Breakfast should be a balanced diet

It goes without saying that eating timely meals is a habit that will keep your health in check by keeping you fit. The key to having a healthy breakfast is eating a balanced meal that includes food groups like dairy, pulses, fruits, vegetables, etc. It should also be high in protein, adds the expert.

A healthy breakfast, which is high in protein, also helps you kickstart your day on a healthy note and with energy that lasts the whole day. Did you know that eating a healthy breakfast also boosts metabolism? This helps you keep your weight in check. Sharma points out that breakfast can also help reduce chances of acidity, which is common in prolonged fasting.

If this doesn’t convince you to eat your breakfast on time, what will? With so many benefits of not skipping meals and only side effects, you should not skip your meals, especially your breakfast.