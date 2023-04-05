Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Why are warning sirens going off near me?

By accuratenewsinfo
If it is the first few days of the month, the nice news is that is perhaps a drill.

Cities around the Dallas-Fort Worth have a couple of sirens as a part of their Outdoor Warning Systems (OWS). Dallas, for instance, has over 160 positioned all over the place town, and Fort Worth has over 150.

To be sure that each and every a type of sirens paintings, town officers flip them on as a check. 

If you are in McKinney, be expecting sirens to be examined at midday each first Saturday.



tale by way of Source link

