Why are so many racehorses being euthanized?





Watch CBS News to be informed extra concerning the relating to development of racehorses being euthanized. Although the impending Preakness Stakes provides a $1.5 million prize for horses and their jockeys, contemporary occasions have raised issues about equine protection in those high-stakes races. At Churchill Downs, the house of the Kentucky Derby, there were 8 horse euthanizations, emphasizing the significance of veterinary maintain horses right through those occasions. American Association of Equine Practitioners on-call veterinarian Dr. Scott Hay can be provide on the Preakness to talk on horse protection and well being right through the race.


