Who’ll be on ‘Madden NFL 24’ cover? Sizing up prime candidates, including Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson





The Madden NFL quilt has a protracted and outstanding historical past. For the previous 24 years, gamers have had the chance to turn out to be well-known by way of showing on some of the loved video video games of all time, in addition to confronting the so-called “cover jinx” that has plagued previous quilt athletes. From Eddie George to Patrick Mahomes, the Madden NFL quilt has celebrated the perfect of the most efficient.

Last 12 months, there was once no quilt athlete for Madden, as the sport selected to pay homage to the past due John Madden within the months after his passing. However, the quilt athlete for this 12 months will be introduced on Wednesday, June 7, as EA Sports just lately teased on Twitter. This raises the query: who will be selected for the Madden NFL 24 quilt? Below, we can take a better take a look at the highest 5 NFL gamers who we consider are maximum deserving of this honor. It’s value noting that any previous quilt athletes are ineligible, that means Patrick Mahomes can not be regarded as.

Joe Burrow would make a very good addition to the Madden quilt, primarily based on his very good accomplishments over the last two seasons. Burrow has led the Bengals to back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances, tying for 2nd within the NFL in passing touchdowns (35) whilst rating fifth in completions (414), fifth in passing yards (4,475), and sixth in passer ranking (100.8) remaining season. Over the remaining two years, Burrow leads the NFL in passer ranking (104.8) and ranks 3rd in landing passes (69). He’s a well known determine in NFL circles and one of the most greatest stars within the league. The Bengals have by no means had a participant on the Madden quilt.

Justin Jefferson, the one non-quarterback on our checklist, will definitely grace the Madden quilt faster somewhat than later. Jefferson broke the NFL document for many receiving yards in a participant’s first 3 seasons in NFL historical past (4,248) – surpassing Odell Beckham Jr. (4,122) and Randy Moss (4,163) – and in addition holds the NFL document for many receptions (324) after a participant’s first 3 seasons. Jefferson led the NFL in each catches (128) and yards (1,809) remaining season. The recreation’s perfect large receiver would be a very good selection for the Madden NFL 24 quilt. The remaining Vikings participant on the Madden quilt was once Daunte Culpepper, for Madden 2002.

Josh Allen is likely one of the NFL’s maximum recognizable quarterbacks and one of the most recreation’s maximum exceptional gamers. Allen has essentially the most overall touchdowns in NFL historical past after a participant’s first 5 seasons (177). Last season, he threw for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns whilst speeding for 762 yards and 7 touchdowns. He is the one participant ever to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 750 yards in a season, which he has achieved two times. Allen would make a perfect quilt athlete for Madden 24, and he is reportedly been noticed with actress Hailee Steinfeld and looks in a large number of Gillette advertisements. The Bills have by no means had a participant on the Madden quilt.

Jalen Hurts, one of the most NFL’s emerging stars, may turn out to be the second one Eagles quarterback to grace the Madden quilt, following Donovan McNabb in Madden 2006. In 2022, Hurts had a outstanding 12 months, finishing 66.5% of his passes for 4,280 yards and 25 touchdowns to only six interceptions, with a 100.8 passer ranking in 18 begins (including playoffs). He additionally had 903 speeding yards and 18 speeding touchdowns. In the ones 18 begins, the Eagles had been 16-2, and Hurts accrued 5,183 overall yards and 43 overall touchdowns to only seven turnovers. In the Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Hurts had one of the most perfect video games of his profession, finishing 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards, with one landing and a 103.4 passer ranking. He additionally added 15 carries for 70 yards and 3 touchdowns, changing into the primary quarterback to hurry for 3 touchdowns in a Super Bowl. Hurts is the primary participant in NFL historical past to acquire 300 passing yards, 70 speeding yards, and 3 speeding touchdowns in a game-and it would handiest be a question of time sooner than he seems on the Madden quilt.

Trevor Lawrence is changing into one of the most NFL’s perfect quarterbacks and already one of the most league’s emerging stars. Last season, he finished 66.3% of his passes for 4,113 yards, with 25 touchdowns to only 8 interceptions and a 95.2 passer ranking. Lawrence has essentially the most considerable building up in passer ranking for a No. 1 total select



