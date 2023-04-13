Whole Foods closes flagship San Francisco store over employee safety concerns

Whole Foods is quickly ultimate a big store in downtown San Francisco because of concerns over employee safety, the corporate mentioned on Wednesday.

The closure arrives kind of per week after the high-profile killing of Cash App Founder Bob Lee in San Francisco, which sparked crime fears amongst some town citizens.

Overall, crime in San Francisco is down just about 10% this 12 months in comparison to remaining 12 months, however homicides are up 20% and robberies are up greater than 13%, San Francisco crime data presentations.

The Whole Foods store, which spans just about 65,000 sq. toes, opened remaining 12 months at Trinity Place within the town’s Mid Market group.

An organization press free up saying the store’s opening in March 2022 referred to the positioning as a “flagship store.”

Whole Foods opted to near the positioning to “ensure worker safety,” the corporate mentioned, noting that the entire staff could be transferred to within sight places.

“We have made the difficult decision to close the Trinity store for the time being,” the corporate mentioned in a commentary.

Whole Foods, which is owned by means of Amazon, mentioned it could assess a reopening of the store if it feels it might probably offer protection to staff on the location.

San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Matt Dorsey said he used to be “incredibly disappointed but sadly unsurprised” with the verdict.

“Our neighborhood waited a long time for this supermarket, but we’re also well aware of problems they’ve experienced with drug-related retail theft, adjacent drug markets, and the many safety issues related to them,” he added.

Officer Nestor Guevarra watches as a automotive is towed after parking illegally in entrance of a place of abode in San Francisco, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022. Bronte Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle by means of Getty Images, FILE

The store lower its working hours remaining 12 months because of robbery and hostility amongst its shoppers, the San Francisco Standard reported.

Whole Foods operates 8 different places within the San Francisco house.

In California, violent crime larger by means of 6% remaining 12 months however remained smartly beneath a top skilled within the early Nineteen Nineties, consistent with a report from the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California launched in October.

The Whole Foods announcement stoked complaint from some distinguished Republican figures over the specter of crime in main U.S. towns, which can be normally run by means of Democratic mayors.

Violent crime in U.S. city spaces larger by means of 4.4% over the 12 months finishing in June 2022, a study from the Major Cities Chiefs Association discovered. However, circumstances of murder and rape fell over that length, the learn about confirmed.

After the homicide of Lee on April 4, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott mentioned in a commentary that town does now not tolerate violent crime.

“There is no place for this kind of violent crime against anyone in our city,” Scott mentioned.

“I want to assure everyone that our investigators are working tirelessly to make an arrest and bring justice to Mr. Lee and his loved ones, just as we try to do on every homicide that occurs in our city.”

ABC News’ Bill Hutchinson contributed reporting.