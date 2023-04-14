Who will step up now that Corey Seager is injured? | Locked On Rangers

The shortstop will be out no less than 4 weeks with a Grade Two hamstring pressure after a powerful stretch of video games on the plate.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers are in first position within the American League West Division, and now they’re going to be with out their very best hitter for a longer time period.

While legging out a double, Texas Rangers shortstop, Corey Seager suffered a left hamstring injury throughout Tuesday's recreation towards the Kansas City Royals. Josh Smith changed him within the recreation, and now it seems like Seager will be out for no less than 4 weeks with a Grade Two left hamstring pressure..

Seager were main the Rangers with a 359/.469/.538 batting line with 4 doubles, one house run, and extra walks (9) than strikeouts (7). Manager Bruce Bochy stated after Tuesday’s recreation, “You hate to peer it as a result of he is been on hearth. I imply, he is simply squaring up the whole lot.”

On Thursday’s Locked On Rangers podcast, host Brice Paterik mentioned the ramifications of Seager’s harm.

Paterik stated, "This is a huge bummer for Rangers fans. Corey Seager was the best Rangers hitter of the season so far, and he was off to a red-hot start." He additionally thinks that Seager would had been positive if he hadn't attempted to show that double right into a triple and defined how some avid gamers round baseball, like Manny Machado and Nelson Cruz, had been criticized for no longer legging out some hits however as a result of that, Machado principally, has stayed somewhat wholesome throughout the previous 5 seasons.

Seager injured his hamstring two times throughout the 2019 season with the Dodgers and has had many injuries in his occupation relationship again to the UCL pressure that knocked him out of the season in April 2018.

Seager said concerning the harm, "I'm obviously disappointed. You just take it day by day, you know? There's nothing else you can really do now other than support your teammates and try to be healthy. How does that look? I don't know yet. I just don't want to be a distraction or anything. Just try and be as smart as possible, be around but not be in anybody's way."

So now that Seager’s out for no less than 4 weeks, who will step up for him? Josh Smith completed the sport for Seager on Tuesday, and it seems like he will be the only to take over at brief in the meanwhile.

Bochy stated Smith will be the only to take over the “lion’s share” at shortstop. Marcus Semien and Bochy agree the veteran is at an advantage sticking at 2d base, and when it’s no longer Smith, Ezequiel Duran, who is principally a 2d baseman, will additionally take some turns at twinkling of an eye Seager recovers from his harm.

Paterik likes Smith taking up the shortstop place in the meanwhile. He likes Smith’s protection, however Bochy penciled in Smith to bat 2d in Wednesday’s recreation, and Paterik wasn’t so certain about that determination after Smith went 0-3 in a Rangers 10-1 loss to Kansas City. Smith is extra of a touch hitter and doesn’t essentially hit for energy.

Smith stated, “I’m not Corey Seager, of course, and Corey Seager’s not Josh Smith. We are two different players.” He added, “I’m probably not gonna go out there and hit home runs like he did last year, but I’m gonna give everything I got, and hopefully, we’ll win some games while I’m out there.”

Bochy stated about Smith, “I think Smitty can be a very good top-of-the-order guy, because he gives you quality at-bats, he can see pitches, and if you make a mistake, he can jump on one.”

So, for now, Josh Smith will be Corey Seager’s major alternative at brief, and the Rangers will see what he can do for the lineup whilst Seager is at the mend.