Who killed Cocoa cab driver?

Robert Riness’s mother was greeted by police who delivered the tragic news that her son had been killed. “We were sound asleep, and somebody’s knocking on the door about 1:30 in the morning,” said mom Patricia Maybee. “They said it’s the police and they wanted to speak with me… he said ‘I think you need to sit down.’ That’s when he told me.” Riness, who worked as a cab driver, was at a location to pick up a customer when he was fatally shot. According to the police investigation, nothing was stolen from him and the perpetrator fled the scene.